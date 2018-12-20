×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Possible matches that could happen at Wrestlemania 35

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    20 Dec 2018, 12:42 IST

Although there's still some time to go for this one the matches have already started taking shape
Although there's still some time to go for this one the matches have already started taking shape

Although there's still some time left for WrestleMania, the WWE management are known for having their plans already set in stone for a long long time beforehand. So much so that the seeds for many of these matches get planted way before the matches are even announced(this is what is called storytelling, isn't it?).

There are many things expected from this year's edition. One of the prominent things is the women's division closing out the show(such has been their progress that it hardly looks beyond the realms of possibility).

With that in mind and taking into account some of the rumors that have been doing rounds recently, we tried to gesticulate some matches that could make it to the WrestleMania card this time around.

#1 Ronda Rousey Vs Charlotte Flair Vs Becky Lynch

The three leading women are more than likely to take center stage at Wrestlemania this time around
The three leading women are more than likely to take center stage at Wrestlemania this time around

The seeds are already planted for this one but there is going to be one hell of an intrigue surrounding this match.

Becky Lynch started it all off by attacking Ronda Rousey backstage at a Raw segment before Survivor Series (thank you, Nia Jax, for ruining that one). Charlotte Flair contributed to the feud by marauding Ronda at Survivor Series and now Ronda cost both of them the title at TLC.

What's going to be really interesting is to see how all of this ties together in a storyline and leads to two women from the SmackDown roster going against the Raw Women's champion. And more importantly with the stakes so high because the victor would be the undisputed leader of the Women's division this will be the match of the night for sure. 

On a side note, Becky Lynch calling Ronda "Ronnie" is just hilarious.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Daniel Bryan Becky Lynch Leisure Reading
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
5 Incredible Confrontations That Could Happen Before...
RELATED STORY
5 potential matches we could see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 possible opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Matches That Should Not Headline WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
What if The Rock faces Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 possible opponents for Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best matches for Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us