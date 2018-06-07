5 Possible matches for Shawn Michaels today

One more match for HBK. Who do you think will face him?

A triumphant return or a bad idea?

Shawn Michaels has come out saying that he is open to one more match in the WWE. This news has dropped like a bombshell on most people, as Shawn Michaels is easily one of the most legendary performers in WWE history. He has had in-ring classics with multiple wrestlers from multiple generations, be it Bret Hart, The Undertaker or John Cena.

In case you didn't know, Shawn Michaels retired in 2010 after losing a Career vs Streak match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. Even though he was still in very good physical condition, Michaels decided to call time on his legendary career.

Even though there have always been rumours about his return, Michaels was always one to quash them. Now that he has spoken up about possibly having another match, this list looks at the five wrestlers that should be allowed to make magic with one of the greatest of all time.

#5 Adam Cole

Adam Cole Bay-Bay!

Adam Cole has long been pegged as the second-coming of Shawn Michaels. Brash, innovative, charismatic and athletic, Cole is built of a similar mould to Michaels. Along with that, Cole is easily one of the hottest properties/prospects in WWE right now, and a massive feud like this would change his career drastically. That is one of the many reasons why I would say that Cole is a perfect opponent to Michaels.

The story would be absolutely stellar. Cole could run his mouth on Michaels just for fun because that is essentially who he is. After that, Michaels could actually come to teach the youngster who is boss, while also dealing with the frailties of having aged and not staying the same performer he was eight years ago. Someone like Cole can actually make this a legendary build up and help Michaels to an in-ring clinic. This match would be a star-making dream come true.