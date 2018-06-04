Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 possible moves for CM Punk after UFC 225

What's next for CM Punk?

Harry Kettle
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 23:30 IST
Source: 24Wrestling

It's fight week in Chicago ladies and gentlemen, and in five nights, CM Punk aka Phil Brooks will step inside of the octagon for the second time as he competes with Mike Jackson. Both men possess 0-1 professional mixed martial arts records, but when that door shuts, it won't matter. It'll be two men, battling it out, and thousands of pro wrestling fans will be tuning in to see it alongside the MMA community.

However, depending on the outcome, we could see Punk go in several different directions once the dust has settled on this weekend's event. It's no secret that there are a number of different avenues that he could go down, but as we've just noted, a win or a loss could change everything for his future.

With that being said, here are five possible moves for CM Punk after UFC 225.

Bellator

Source: MMANytt

This one could be an option whether he wins or he loses because let's face it, Dana White isn't going to give him too many more opportunities. There's been a hell of a lot less promotion heading into Punk's second fight than the first one, and while Dana will want to milk the cash cow, it'd be hard to justify booking him again regardless of whether or not he's 0-1 or 1-1.

Of course, there's one man who would be more than happy to call out the former WWE champion: and that's Aaron 'The Joker' Chalmers. At 4-0 he's already starting to build a record for himself, and while he hasn't beaten many people of note, you can only beat what's put in front of you.

Chalmers wants it, Bellator would surely want it, and Punk should want it too.


UFC CM Punk AJ Lee
