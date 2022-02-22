5 possible mystery partners The Miz may announce on WWE Raw tonight

Following his loss to Rey Mysterio during the kick-off of WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday, The Miz felt cheated.

In a post-match interview with Kevin Patrick, the former WWE Champion blamed the presence of Rey's son and tag team partner Dominick for his defeat. In response, he announced he was going to find his own tag team partner - one that is "a superlative athlete [and]... a global superstar."

Earlier today, Miz sent out the following Tweet, adding more fuel to the fire.

Whenever there's a mystery partner involved in wrestling, we can't help but start making predictions. Which is what we're doing now, clearly. Of course, there's been plenty of rumors and reports of who it's actually going to be - we'll get to that. But we're also going to float some other ideas. Because we can.

So, let's start with something so dumb, so ridiculous, so insane... that it could just happen.

#5. Miz's partner: Dominick Mysterio

Yep. We said what we said.

At Night of Champions 2008, WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Hardcore Holly were set to defend against Ted Dibiase, Jr. and his mystery partner. That partner turned out to be Rhodes himself, who would go on to attack Holly and win the titles alongside Dibiase.

So when we bring up the possibility of Dominick Mysterio turning on his dad to side with the Miz - sure, it sounds ridiculous. But there's precedent for it.

WWE has been teasing a split between the father/son tandem for months now - only to back off from pulling the tigger again and again. Would this be the most elegant way to do this? Of course not. Far from it. But it's, you know, a way to do it. Technically.

Again, this is highly unlikely, but we wouldn't put it past WWE to go this route. It's also been almost 15 years since they pulled a switcheroo like this, so there's a good chance the majority of their audience won't remember it.

And speaking of that 2008 switcheroo...

