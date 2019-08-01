×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 possible mystery partners for Chris Jericho at AEW TNT premiere

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    01 Aug 2019, 07:55 IST

All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling

Earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling officially announced the first match for AEW's premiere episode on TNT, and the bout will feature Cody vs Sammy Guevara.

Today, AEW announced the second match for the highly anticipated TNT debut, taking place on Wednesday, October 2nd, and the bout will feature Kenny Omega teaming up with The Young Bucks to face Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

Jericho hyped "bringing in" talent for the match on October when he Tweeted the following:


Let's take a look at five possible tag teams and talents who could be Chris Jericho's mystery partners at the AEW on TNT debut.

#5 Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Enzo Amore
Enzo Amore

Despite being "retired", former WWE star Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, has been teasing he might come out of retirement for the right match.

Enzo's former tag team partner Big Cass, who was released from WWE last year, has been working his way back up the pro wrestling ranks on the independent scene and could be a great fit for a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling.

Advertisement

Enzo and Cass made a surprise appearance for Ring of Honor at the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden earlier this year, interrupting the Guerrillas of Destiny’s victory celebration and brawling with the Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray.

However, the two, who goes by the tag team name of Free AgentZ, have not signed with ROH, making it very possible they could appear on the AEW TNT debut as Chris Jericho's mystery opponents.

With Jericho and AEW looking to make a big splash with whoever they bring in to team up with Y2J, the team of Enzo and Cass could send major waves throughout the pro wrestling industry as two big free agents looking to make another pro wrestling impact.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks Enzo and Cass Chris Jericho Kenny Omega
Advertisement
AEW News: Another match made official for first TNT episode
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Possible update on AEW's Weekly TV Show on TNT 
RELATED STORY
4 big announcements AEW & TNT could make soon
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho gives a hilarious explanation on his initial contract negotiations, takes a subtle shot at CM Punk
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Legendary wrestler takes credit for AEW being on TNT 
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Update on TNT deal, what we know so far
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho wants female Impact Wrestling star in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top entertainment reporter signs with the promotion, addresses TNT TV show
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why AEW went with TNT
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho brutally attacks AEW employee 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us