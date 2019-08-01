5 possible mystery partners for Chris Jericho at AEW TNT premiere

All Elite Wrestling

Earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling officially announced the first match for AEW's premiere episode on TNT, and the bout will feature Cody vs Sammy Guevara.

Today, AEW announced the second match for the highly anticipated TNT debut, taking place on Wednesday, October 2nd, and the bout will feature Kenny Omega teaming up with The Young Bucks to face Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

Jericho hyped "bringing in" talent for the match on October when he Tweeted the following:

Now THIS is how you make a national television debut.....@mattjackson13, @nickjacksonyb & kennyomegamanx VS #Jericho & 2 MYSTERY PARTNERS. And trust me...you’re not gonna believe who I’m planning on bringing in!… https://t.co/0nxGW5QDbY — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 31, 2019

Let's take a look at five possible tag teams and talents who could be Chris Jericho's mystery partners at the AEW on TNT debut.

#5 Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Enzo Amore

Despite being "retired", former WWE star Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, has been teasing he might come out of retirement for the right match.

Enzo's former tag team partner Big Cass, who was released from WWE last year, has been working his way back up the pro wrestling ranks on the independent scene and could be a great fit for a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling.

Enzo and Cass made a surprise appearance for Ring of Honor at the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden earlier this year, interrupting the Guerrillas of Destiny’s victory celebration and brawling with the Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray.

However, the two, who goes by the tag team name of Free AgentZ, have not signed with ROH, making it very possible they could appear on the AEW TNT debut as Chris Jericho's mystery opponents.

With Jericho and AEW looking to make a big splash with whoever they bring in to team up with Y2J, the team of Enzo and Cass could send major waves throughout the pro wrestling industry as two big free agents looking to make another pro wrestling impact.

