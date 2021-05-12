5 possible opponents for Daniel Bryan if he goes to AEW

Daniel Bryan is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired several weeks ago.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion lost a WWE Universal Championship match against current champion Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown two weeks ago. Due to Daniel Bryan's defeat, he was "banned" from SmackDown as per the pre-match stipulations.

In reality, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE reportedly expired that evening. This led to Daniel Bryan becoming a free agent not under contract with WWE for the first time since 2010.

This has led to rampant speculation as to what the next move for Daniel Bryan in professional wrestling could be. Many within WWE and the WWE Universe fully expect Bryan to re-sign with WWE in some form.

However, there are those that question if Daniel Bryan could potentially sign up with another promotion such as All Elite Wrestling. There are certainly a plethora of interesting opponents for Bryan should he become "All Elite."

Let's take a closer look at five possible opponents for Daniel Bryan if he goes to AEW.

#5 Darby Allin vs Daniel Bryan

Darby Allin is the current All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion

The AEW roster is filled with wrestlers who have a plethora of potential to achieve greatness in their professional wrestling careers.

One such name that falls into that category is the current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. The current TNT Champion has been compared by some to a young Jeff Hardy and Sting due to his unique look and incredible, death-defying moveset that continues to wow fans every Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Darby Allin has been paired up on AEW television with WWE Hall of Famer Sting in recent months. The former WCW icon has served as a mentor-like figure to the young AEW star, guiding him to numerous successful TNT Championship defenses.

Should Daniel Bryan sign with All Elite Wrestling, a match against Darby Allin would be a fascinating clash of styles and a true meeting of stars from different generations.

Bryan's hard-hitting grappling style would compliment Darby Allin's daredevil mentality perfectly and no doubt produce a fascinating encounter that fans would enjoy.

