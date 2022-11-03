Suspended star potentially returning to the company, jealous patriotic superstar? - 5 possible opponents for Emma on WWE SmackDown

Emma was rumored to be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment last week. She ultimately made her comeback to the company during WWE SmackDown.

Reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey held an open challenge which Emma accepted. The two stars had their first-ever bout, which was quite competitive. However, the Australian star ultimately came up short and submitted to The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Now that all eyes are on Emma, what is next for the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion on WWE SmackDown? There are several stars the Australian could compete against or even have a rivalry with.

Below are the five possible opponents for Emma on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Lacy Evans could be bitter about Emma's return to WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is an eight-year veteran of professional wrestling. While she hasn't held a title thus far in her WWE career, she has regularly featured on television while also occasionally competing at major premium live events.

The Sassy Southern Belle has only competed on television twice since Money in the Bank. Her last bout was a loss against Liv Morgan on the September 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown.

New and returning stars have been showing up and taking the spotlight away from the likes of Evans. She could use that as motivation to attack and feud with Emma. Their contrasting personalities would make for an intriguing combination.

#4. Sonya Deville is trying to get her career back on track on WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville joined WWE and professional wrestling through Tough Enough. The 29-year-old star officially signed with the company and soon became an integral figure on NXT and then later on the main roster.

The Jersey Devil has recently been trying to get her career back on track. She lost her role as an authority figure earlier this year and went on to lose matches frequently. To combat this, she's been engaged in a new rivalry with Liv Morgan while appearing on NXT to aid Toxic Attraction.

While Sonya has had her hands on several fires lately, she could turn her attention toward Emma. Given that the Australian superstar lost in her first bout back, Deville may see the 0-1 record as an opportunity to secure a major win. Sonya would be unwise to underestimate Emma, but she may do that.

#3. Sasha Banks could return to battle Emma

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is a highly decorated superstar, winning the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Despite her credentials, The Boss has been away from television for around six months. She and Naomi both walked out of the company during the Vince McMahon-led regime. Many fans had expected her to return under Triple H's authority, but that hasn't happened yet.

There may be hope for fans of The Boss, however. Banks was reportedly backstage at a live event in Mexico over the weekend. If Sasha is making her way back to WWE, a big-time bout with Emma or even a rivalry could be a fun way to reintroduce her while also elevating the Australian.

#2. Shayna Baszler may want to stop Emma from challenging Ronda Rousey again

Shayna Baszler is one of Ronda Rousey's closest friends away from professional wrestling. The two were part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Rousey and Baszler have recently been paired on television, as seen on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Given Shayna Baszler's extensive past with Ronda Rousey, she'd be a logical opponent for Emma. Baszler and Rousey are seemingly linked on television moving forward, so The Queen Of Spades may prove to be the last hurdle before The Baddest Woman on the Planet. If Emma defeats Baszler, she'll likely get her hands on Ronda again.

#1. Charlotte Flair could return to WWE SmackDown and battle her former NXT rival

Charlotte Flair is a second-generation superstar who has dominated WWE. Since joining the industry, she's won around sixteen championships across NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

The Queen has been away from television for quite some time. She last competed on May 8th, 2022, at WrestleMania Backlash. There she lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey.

Flair is reportedly ready to return at any time. When The Queen does return, she could lock horns with Emma. The two battled on NXT years ago.

The pair renewing their rivalry on a grander stage could make for an exciting program. Regardless of who wins, both superstars could be elevated.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes