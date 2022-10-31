Major update on Emma's WWE future after SmackDown return - Reports

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, made a surprise return on SmackDown and unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the blue brand's women's title. As reported in the Wrestling Observer's daily update, the star has indeed been signed to a WWE contract under Triple H.

Several fans initially believed that Emma was only brought back for a one-off appearance. However, WWE clearly has bigger plans for the returning superstar. She has been internally assigned to SmackDown and will be a full-time member of the roster, per the report.

The 33-year-old superstar was released from WWE in 2017, following which she competed in various promotions and, most notably, had a memorable stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

Emma now has the opportunity to right the wrongs of her first outing in WWE, and she could be regularly featured on the blue brand moving forward. Here's what Dave Meltzer revealed regarding the Australian superstar's future in the company:

"Emma [Tenille Dashwood] was signed to a WWE contract. That wasn't a one-time deal, and she's scheduled for the SmackDown roster."

Emma isn't the only female star Triple H is interested in re-signing, as The Game reportedly also wants another highly-rated talent back soon.

Madcap Moss' reaction to Emma's WWE return on SmackDown

For those who aren't aware, Emma has been dating Madcap Moss for a while now. The André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner was unsurprisingly amongst the first to react to her WWE comeback.

Madcap Moss took to Twitter and was happy to see his real-life partner back "home" in WWE. He noted that Emma has worked tremendously hard throughout her career and deserves another shot at making it big in the Triple H-led company.

Here's what Moss tweeted:

"This was a special moment to witness, made astronomically better knowing how much it meant to her and how hard she worked to get it. Welcome home @TenilleDashwood, can't wait to watch the journey continue."

How would you like to see WWE utilize Emma creatively on TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes