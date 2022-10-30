WWE Superstar Emma's partner breaks silence with emotional message following SmackDown return

Emma's current boyfriend recently sent her an emotional message after her return to WWE.

Emma signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2011. She spent six years in the company, during which she was one of the most popular female stars in NXT. Nevertheless, she had two unsuccessful runs on the main roster before the company finally released her from her contract in October 2017.

Last Friday, Emma made her surprise comeback to the Stamford-based promotion after five years of absence. Her boyfriend, current SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss, took to Twitter to send an emotional message to his girlfriend following her return.

"This was a special moment to witness, made astronomically better knowing how much it meant to her and how hard she worked to get it. Welcome home @TenilleDashwood, can't wait to watch the journey continue," he tweeted.

What are Emma's current goals in WWE?

On her first night back, Emma accepted Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite her efforts, the 33-year-old lost to The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive later that night, Emma disclosed her current goals in the Stamford-based company. The SmackDown star stated that she wants to make sure she is never forgotten again. She also disclosed her desire to become a champion.

"Can't tell you how good it feels to be back. I waited five years for tonight. Five years to make sure that I'm never forgotten again. And now, I know exactly what I have to do to be the champion," she said. [0:15 - 0:30]

