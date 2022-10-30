Emma shares heartwarming message to mark five years of her release from WWE

WWE Superstar Emma (a.k.a. Tenille Dashwood) shared a wholesome message on Twitter to mark 5 years to the day that she was released from the company.

The Australian star signed with the company in 2011 and was one of the first superstars to rejuvenate women's wrestling in WWE. Her matches with Paige in NXT compelled everyone to take notice of the Women's division.

However, her main roster run flamed out, and she was released on October 29, 2017. Surprisingly, she never held any title during her first stint. After a successful run in the indies, she returned to the company on the latest edition of SmackDown.

In a heartfelt tweet, the returning superstar mentioned that she was saddened and heartbroken after her release five years ago. She detailed how her story came full circle with her return this week. She thanked the fans for their support and stated that she needed to get down to business.

"5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! ❤️ I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of! 😎 @WWE," she wrote.

Tenille Dashwood @TenilleDashwood

Emma lost to Ronda Rousey on SmackDown

Ronda Rousey held an open challenge to anyone that could step up and try to take the SmackDown Women's Championship from her this week.

To everyone's surprise in the arena, it was Emma who responded to the call out. The return, however, did not go as planned for the star. Despite putting up a tough fight, The Baddest Woman on The Planet raked her eyes when the referee was not looking and caught her in an armbar.

With nowhere left to go, the returning superstar tapped out, bringing the action-packed match up to an end.

Do you think Emma will capture championship gold during this run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

