WWE Rumor Roundup - Former star returning as Uncle Howdy? Jason Jordan's role in Bray Wyatt's SmackDown promo and more

Since his return, Bray Wyatt has become one of the hottest talents on TV, and we kick off today's lineup of stories with a potential spoiler on Uncle Howdy's identity.

We also have some interesting backstage notes from SmackDown, including how Jason Jordan was involved with Bray Wyatt's recent promo.

Triple H is also allegedly interested in re-signing a 27-year-old star, and we have all the details covered in the WWE Rumor Roundup.

On that note, let's take a look at the day's top rumors:

#1. Speculation on Bo Dallas returning as Uncle Howdy

WWE is seemingly being patient with Bray Wyatt's storyline as he is yet to reveal the members of his alleged new faction and commit to a high-profile feud with another superstar.

The Eater of Worlds cut another in-ring promo on Friday's SmackDown and claimed to be his true self for the first time in his career. Wyatt's segment was cut short by an unforeseen interference from Uncle Howdy, who appeared on the big screen and sent a colossal warning by calling Bray a liar.

As highlighted by WrestlingNews.co, Uncle Howdy wore a cross earring in his left ear, similar to the one Bo Dallas had during his final appearance in the company.

Several fans quickly concluded that the former NXT Champion could be behind the mysterious Uncle Howdy character. Bryan Alvarez reported a while back that Dallas was widely expected to return to WWE, and as things stand, all roads lead to him working alongside his real-life brother as Uncle Howdy once he's back on TV.

#2. Triple H is interested in getting Tegan Nox back

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Per Fightful, WWE has a lot of interest in bringing Tegan Nox back. Per Fightful, WWE has a lot of interest in bringing Tegan Nox back. https://t.co/3MDgVvmCMe

Emma became the latest former talent to return to WWE as she showed up on SmackDown to answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge.

Triple H, however, is apparently interested in re-signing "several women" who were released, one of them reportedly being Tegan Nox. The 27-year-old star was ousted in November 2021, shortly after she was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Nox sadly never even got an extended main roster run.

Tegan Nox has not wrestled since her WWE release, as she has reportedly been dealing with visa-related issues. The Welsh superstar had a memorable run in NXT, where she worked with Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, and many other stars currently on RAW and SmackDown.

While Tegan Nox hasn't officially re-signed just yet, the company's reported interest in the highly-rated star is a positive sign regarding her future in the wrestling business.

#3. Backstage notes from WWE SmackDown

WWE offered another action-packed episode of SmackDown this week as Triple H continued to build upon his impressive creative setup from past weeks.

Fightful put out a detailed report following SmackDown and revealed the names of the producers that worked on the show. Jason Jordan oversaw Bray Wyatt's promo segment, while the legendary Michael Hayes produced the hilarious angle featuring The Bloodline.

It's interesting to note that Emma was not kept hidden backstage before her return to face Ronda Rousey in a match produced by TJ Wilson.

Kenny Dykstra, Abyss, and Adam Pearce helped put together the other matches and angles, which were all reportedly planned and finalized well before the show began airing.

