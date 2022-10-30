Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking over the reins of WWE's creative department. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Tegan Nox's name could soon be added to that list.

Tegan Nox was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over four years. She signed a contract with WWE in 2017 but had to wait a year to make her in-ring debut due to a torn ACL.

After spending nearly three years on NXT, she made her main roster debut in 2021. She would team up with Shotzi to defeat the Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match.

The duo went on to defeat Natalya and Tamina in numerous tag team matches but never received a championship match. They were soon drafted to different brands before Tegan's eventual release.

The report from Fightful stated that WWE is interested in bringing back "several" women who formerly worked for the company, with Tegan Nox being one of them. The 27-year-old is currently experiencing visa issues that have slowed things down a bit.

Baykey recently commented on working in WWE under Triple H

Triple H's regime has been very different from that of Vince McMahon's. Aside from bringing back former stars, he has also made several changes to weekly programming and premium live events.

Bayley, who worked with Triple H during the black and gold era of NXT, was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. The Role Model shared details about the backstage atmosphere in WWE with The Game in charge:

"It's cool. I feel like it's a little bit back in the NXT days, obviously on a larger scale," said Bayley. "I think it's great because he has such a great relationship with everybody and he really does take the time to talk to everybody and to help everyone feel comfortable in what they're doing. You just kinda know that there's good direction any time you talk to him. He's very passionate and dedicated to what he's creating right now, and it's been just so fun to be around him again. I'm really looking forward to everything else he's going to do." [1:45 – 2:19]

Emma (a.k.a. Tenille Dashwood) joined the long list of former stars to return under Triple H. She came out to answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge on SmackDown.

