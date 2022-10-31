Bray Wyatt was supported by superstar who had to retire due to injury to produce his WWE SmackDown promo featuring mysterious Uncle Howdy - Reports

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is back in WWE and making headlines. He delivered an enticing promo on this week's episode of SmackDown, where he was reportedly supported by former WWE Superstar and producer Jason Jordan.

During SmackDown, fans got a first glimpse at Wyatt's mysterious Uncle Howdy, who had previously been teased through a QR code. The character appeared on-screen, interrupting Wyatt's in-ring promo to say that The Eater of Worlds could not hide from him.

Fans have since speculated that Uncle Howdy could be the one to manipulate the former world champion next or even be the first member of his new faction.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bray Wyatt was assisted by Jason Jordan during the promo. The former tag team champion was instrumental in helping Wyatt deliver another cryptic yet intriguing promo on RAW.

The former WWE Superstar, who had to retire from in-ring competition due to an injury, has been working as a backstage producer. As per an earlier report, Jordan has been receiving heavy praise for his work. It seems he has now been chosen to work with Wyatt on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Fans have been speculating about who Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy could be

There has been a lot of speculation about the identity of the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

Some fans who were looking at the picture of Howdy claimed that he had a lot of resemblance to Wyatt's real-life uncle, Barry Windham. Windham is a legendary wrestler and was a member of the Four Horsemen.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Bray Wyatt for sure modeled Uncle Howdy's look after Barry Windham. #SmackDown Bray Wyatt for sure modeled Uncle Howdy's look after Barry Windham. #SmackDown https://t.co/TStLKi4m7W

While this was not confirmed, others have found what they claim to be definitive proof of the possible identity of the mysterious figure. They compared the picture of Uncle Howdy with Bray Wyatt's real-life brother and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas.

Fans talked about how the voice going to higher pitches made it similar to Dallas. They also posted a picture of the earring that Howdy was wearing next to the one that Dallas wore, pointing out it was the same one.

Ava McGraw @AvaTalksRasslin @phildancer @nodqdotcom Except the voice was clearly either Bray's own voice or Bo Dallas, who sounds very similar. The voice occasionally going into a higher pitch makes me think it's Bo, as well as the matching tooth gap. Same earring as well, though that could be an intentional Easter egg by WWE. @phildancer @nodqdotcom Except the voice was clearly either Bray's own voice or Bo Dallas, who sounds very similar. The voice occasionally going into a higher pitch makes me think it's Bo, as well as the matching tooth gap. Same earring as well, though that could be an intentional Easter egg by WWE. https://t.co/UXztmdOKjp

While Uncle Howdy's identity is far from confirmed, it appears that there will continue to be a lot of speculation about the same. It remains to be seen what will be unveiled about Bray Wyatt's mysterious presence on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.

