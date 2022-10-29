32-year-old former WWE star could be the man behind Uncle Howdy in Bray Wyatt's SmackDown promo, according to recent findings

The WWE Universe has been abuzz with speculation about Uncle Howdy since the ominous character interrupted Bray Wyatt's promo on SmackDown. However, more profound research by wrestling fans indicates that the man behind the terrifying mask could be a familiar face.

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown was headlined by Bray Wyatt, who came out to huge cheers from the fans. He was in the middle of a passionate promo when he was interrupted by a masked figure on the big screen who called out the former for hiding his true self. The man later stated that he was Wyatt's Uncle Howdy.

While the identity of the ominous character is still unknown, many fans highlighted that Uncle Howdy was wearing the same earring as Bo Dallas, a former WWE star. Another similar feature that was pointed out was the matching tooth gap.

Ava McGraw @AvaTalksRasslin @phildancer @nodqdotcom Except the voice was clearly either Bray's own voice or Bo Dallas, who sounds very similar. The voice occasionally going into a higher pitch makes me think it's Bo, as well as the matching tooth gap. Same earring as well, though that could be an intentional Easter egg by WWE. @phildancer @nodqdotcom Except the voice was clearly either Bray's own voice or Bo Dallas, who sounds very similar. The voice occasionally going into a higher pitch makes me think it's Bo, as well as the matching tooth gap. Same earring as well, though that could be an intentional Easter egg by WWE. https://t.co/UXztmdOKjp

Bo was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly 13 years before getting released last year. The 32-year-old star is Wyatt's real-life brother and is reportedly on his way back to the company.

What did Bray Wyatt have to say on WWE SmackDown before being interrupted by Uncle Howdy?

Bray Wyatt stunned the wrestling world at Extreme Rules as he returned to his old hunting ground after a series of cryptic videos and 'White Rabbit' teases. The former Universal Champion has been a part of SmackDown since his arrival.

Wyatt's recent promos have indicated that he's not in control of himself and is being swayed by a higher authority. The Eater of Worlds reiterated the same message on the blue brand this week.

"My emotions don't work like most other people's. I don't always have control. Sometimes, they can send me to a very dark place. Other times, I just don't feel anything at all. I think that's part of what makes me me, right? For me to get to where I've gotten, I've had to do some really horrible things, and there's part of me that really likes that I don't mind doing horrible things. And I know that that's not the end of it. I know there will come another time when I'm faced with some adversity, and I will be asked to do something completely horrible," Wyatt said.

A blackout followed Bray Wyatt's promo as Uncle Howdy introduced himself to the WWE Universe, calling The Eater of Worlds a 'liar.'

