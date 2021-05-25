Jason Jordan and another WWE personnel "getting high marks from talent" - Reports

WWE Superstars have given high praise to referee and talent relations personnel John Cone, and current backstage producer Jason Jordan. The two are reportedly well-liked by talent backstage.

John Cone is a referee who has been a part of WWE since 2006. Apart from his duties as a referee, Cone is also part of WWE's talent relations department and works under John Laurinaitis.

Jason Jordan, meanwhile, is a former WWE Superstar whose career was short due to a serious injury in 2018. Jordan transitioned to a backstage role following his injury, and is now working as a producer. A recent report revealed that the former American Alpha member was promoted to a lead producer role this year.

PWInsider reported that Cone, who recently took over the role that Mark Carrano had in WWE, is "well-liked" and is "getting high marks from talent." Jordan, meanwhile, has a new role backstage in WWE.

"John Cone, who has replaced Mark Carrano as the number two in the talent relations department, has been getting high marks from talents we've spoken to and is well-liked thus far into his tenure under John Laurinaitis. Jason Jordan is also said to be excellent in his new responsibilities. There have been some additions to the staff of that department with new non-wrestling personnel as well."

Chad Gable, Jordan's former tag team partner, said he is not ruling out a return to the ring for Jordan.

WWE has a few well-known names as backstage producers. Apart from Jordan, former Superstars like Jamie Noble, Tyson Kidd, Shane Helms, Billy Kidman, D-Von Dudley, Jeff Jarrett, and Fit Finlay, to name a few, are backstage producers.

WWE Hall of Famers Michael Hayes, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg also have key backstage roles in WWE.

