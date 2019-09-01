5 possible opponents for AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 737 // 01 Sep 2019, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho wins the AEW World title, after defeating Hangman page at AEW All Out

After months of heavy promotion, All Elite Wrestling's All Out is finally in the record books. The show was dubbed as a sequel to All In, and was sold out in a matter of minutes after the success of AEW's first show, Double or Nothing. The much-anticipated bout between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega was canceled mere days before the event, after Moxley suffered an injury. He was replaced with PAC, who went on to defeat Omega tonight.

The other match, to crown AEW's first World Champion, was contested between Chris Jericho and Hangman Page. Jericho has been actively promoting the event on social media since a long time, and has played the part of an obnoxious, arrogant heel to perfection.

Tonight, a Judas Effect from Jericho resulted in him pinning Page to become the first AEW World Champion and create history. As Jericho celebrated the win, Page looked at him from outside the ring, in disbelief. Let's look at five potential opponents for Jericho, following his historic win at All Out.

#5 Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega

Let's get the least likely one out of the way to kick off the list. Omega was scheduled to wrestle Jon Moxley tonight, but an unfortunate injury resulted in fans getting Omega vs PAC instead. Surprisingly, PAC defeated Omega via submission. Now, this does put Omega back in the line in regards to a title opportunity against Chris Jericho, but it doesn't mean that there's not a way around this.

In case AEW sets up some kind of #1 contenders match for a shot at Jericho's AEW title, there's a slight chance that Omega would come out victorious and resume his famous rivalry with Jericho, this time for the AEW World title.

1 / 3 NEXT