Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 possible opponents for Andrade 'Cien' Almas

    NXT call ups have always been special. However, Andrade 'Cien' Almas is perhaps the most special. What can we expect?

    Brad Phillips
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 19:15 IST
    6.58K

    Andrade 'Cien' Almas is a former NXT Champion
    Andrade 'Cien' Almas is a former NXT Champion

    Andrade 'Cien' Almas would debut on SmackDown Live in recent weeks, winning two excellent squash matches. Nevertheless, fans are wondering what WWE has planned for Almas. Before joining SmackDown Live Almas was the NXT Champion until Aleister Black defeated him. However, Almas presently lacks a solid story-line. 

    This year WWE have been selective with their NXT promotions, in particular with Almas. The future for Almas seems bright so long as the story-line is exciting. In past years WWE has utilized Lucha-libre style wrestlers with immense effect. Therefore, could Almas reach the levels of names such as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero? Fans will be patiently waiting to witness Almas's first feud.

    Here are five possible opponents for Andrade 'Cien' Almas:

    #5 Big Cass

    Is Big Cass in serious trouble?
    Is Big Cass in serious trouble?

    Big Cass recently returned from injury and targeted Daniel Bryan, leading to their ongoing feud. At Backlash the two would collide, with Bryan emerging victorious in quick fashion. At this point, it was reported that Cass was in trouble with WWE. Big Cass had angered Vince McMahon by changing his scripted segment (see below).

    Although in trouble he could still redeem himself. Almas requires an experienced and credible opponent, which Cass could portray. Therefore, WWE should consider investing their efforts. Could we see the redemption of Big Cass? Either way, it could elevate both wrestlers' careers. 


    The Miz Andrade 'Cien' Almas
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 possible opponents for Andrade "Cien" Almas on his...
    RELATED STORY
    5 things you probably didn't know about Andrade "Cien" Almas
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Alberto Del Rio convinced Andrade Cien Almas...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News:  Drew McIntyre talks about Andrade Cien Almas...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Andrade 'Cien' Almas set to debut on SmackDown...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Andrade "Cien" Almas is promoted to SmackDown...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Johnny Gargano originally thought his Takeover...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Seth Rollins on WrestleMania dream match,...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Almas and Vega disclose their future plans
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Johnny Gargano on working with Candice LeRae in...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...