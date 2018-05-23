5 possible opponents for Andrade 'Cien' Almas

NXT call ups have always been special. However, Andrade 'Cien' Almas is perhaps the most special. What can we expect?

Andrade 'Cien' Almas is a former NXT Champion

Andrade 'Cien' Almas would debut on SmackDown Live in recent weeks, winning two excellent squash matches. Nevertheless, fans are wondering what WWE has planned for Almas. Before joining SmackDown Live Almas was the NXT Champion until Aleister Black defeated him. However, Almas presently lacks a solid story-line.

This year WWE have been selective with their NXT promotions, in particular with Almas. The future for Almas seems bright so long as the story-line is exciting. In past years WWE has utilized Lucha-libre style wrestlers with immense effect. Therefore, could Almas reach the levels of names such as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero? Fans will be patiently waiting to witness Almas's first feud.

Here are five possible opponents for Andrade 'Cien' Almas:

#5 Big Cass

Is Big Cass in serious trouble?

Big Cass recently returned from injury and targeted Daniel Bryan, leading to their ongoing feud. At Backlash the two would collide, with Bryan emerging victorious in quick fashion. At this point, it was reported that Cass was in trouble with WWE. Big Cass had angered Vince McMahon by changing his scripted segment (see below).

Although in trouble he could still redeem himself. Almas requires an experienced and credible opponent, which Cass could portray. Therefore, WWE should consider investing their efforts. Could we see the redemption of Big Cass? Either way, it could elevate both wrestlers' careers.