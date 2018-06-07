5 Possible opponents for Kane if he ever returns to WWE

Will the 51-year-old feud with one of his former tag partners?

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST 2.02K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kane has previously held Tag Team titles with Daniel Bryan and The Undertaker

WWE Superstar Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is the favourite to become the new mayor of Knox County, Tennessee after winning his Republican primary election in May.

The former WWE champion revealed this week to Pro Wrestling Sheet that, if he is elected in August, there’s still a chance that he could continue competing inside the squared circle, especially if there are any shows in Knoxville.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five worthy opponents who could entice “The Big Red Machine” back to the ring for what would almost certainly be one of his final rivalries.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is currently feuding with Big Cass

When Kane began his ambitious move into politics, the chances of another match against Daniel Bryan in WWE looked to be over after “The Leader of the Yes Movement” was forced to retire from in-ring competition in February 2016.

Now, two months on from his return at WrestleMania 34, D-Bry has been one of the most prominent Superstars on SmackDown Live over the last few weeks and he has a whole host of potential matches ahead of him on the blue brand.

While Kane is still officially a member of the Raw roster, there were plenty of times in 2017 when people switched between the two brands, including “The Devil's Favourite Demon” himself when he surprisingly showed up on Raw last October.

Granted, a renewed rivalry with the former Team Hell No members won't be headlining PPVs any time soon, but it would still be fun to see them battle it out one more time.