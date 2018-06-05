SK's Take on why SAnitY are yet to debut on the SmackDown Live roster

There could be an interesting reason why SAnitY are yet to debut on SmackDown Live.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Rumors 05 Jun 2018

Sanity are yet to make their official SmackDown Live debut

SAnitY have dominated the NXT Tag Team Division over the past year and finally, they were given the promotion they deserved when they were named as one of the NXT teams moving up to the main roster as part of the Superstar Shakeup back in April. Even though many of the other NXT call-ups have made their debuts on SmackDown and Raw in recent weeks, SAnity still await their official introduction.

The group consists of Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain since Nikki Cross has been left on the developmental brand and is currently scheduled to face Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship at Takeover: Chicago next weekend.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions did appear as part of a recent SmackDown Live event where they took on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, but they are still yet to make their main roster debut and Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer has speculated that this could be because of some trademarking issues. (Transcript via RingsideNews)

“There has been some speculation it might have been a deal where they were having to get some trademark issues dealt with before they debut on SmackDown.”

When The Iconic Duo debuted on SmackDown Live as part of WrestleMania week, their name was changed to The IIconics because of trademarking issues and it's easy to imagine that WWE is having a few problems getting the rights to the name "SAnitY", so the trio could be forced to debut under another name.

WWE likes to trademark all of the names that their talent uses so that they can't be used outside of the company or copied by other promotions. There could also be issues if there is someone else using the name, which could be why there has been a two-month delay on their official debut.

Since the trio was part of a recent live event, it will be interesting to see if they are part of this week's episode of SmackDown Live.