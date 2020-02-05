5 possible opponents for Seth Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Seth Rollins is perhaps the most hated wrestler for the WWE Universe at the moment, having turned heel, started a new heel faction, and annoyed WWE's loyal fans.

A year ago, Rollins was the WWE Universe's favourite, having won the Royal Rumble match and was set to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. A year on, Rollins is hated, booed, and despised by the very same fans.

The Architect, who calls himself the Monday Night Messiah, is one-half of the RAW Tag Team champions along with Buddy Murphy, and has lackeys in the form of AOP. This past week on RAW, Rollins lost the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, which happens later this month in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins was in a triple threat match with Ricochet and Bobby Lashley, with the winner getting an opportunity to face the WWE Champion in Saudi Arabia. Ricochet won the match and now faces The Beast, but whom will Rollins face at Super ShowDown on February 27?

Let's take a look at 5 opponents for Seth Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

#5 Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was one of the three Superstars who was in the No.1 contenders match with Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Many fans wanted Lashley to win to set up a dream match with Lesnar, which has been in the making for years.

Perhaps WWE is saving that up for a bigger show than Super ShowDown. But Lashley could be involved in a pretty big match if he faces off against Rollins. It seems like Lashley has moved on from the Rusev-Lana love triangle, and now he's back to being a singles competitior.

A match with Rollins could also be a way for WWE to turn Lashley face again, as Rollins is widely hated by the WWE Universe.

We have seen the two face off before briefly, and Super ShowDown would be another opportunity for the two to put on a solid match.

