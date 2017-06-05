5 possible opponents for The Miz's Intercontinental Championship reign

What next for The A-Lister after capturing his seventh WWE Intercontinental Championship?

There are some very interesting opponents that The Miz could face

While all the talk was about the swerve the WWE creative team pulled in the main event of Extreme Rules where Samoa Joe won the Extreme Rules Fatal Fiveway match to become the Number 1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, there was an equally surprising swerve in the first match of the night.

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose in a great match where the stipulation was that The Lunatic Fringe would lose the Intercontinental Championship if he were disqualified. The A-Lister is now IC Champion for a seventh time, second on the all-time list behind only the legendary Chris Jericho.

Putting the title on The Miz is sure to restore some of the shine that the belt lost during its time around Ambrose's waist. Mr Mizanin is one of the finest IC Champions of all time, and it will be interesting to see the opponents he works with going forward.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 possible opponents for The Miz's Intercontinental Championship reign:

#5 Dean Ambrose

One more time?

We start off with the man that just lost to The Miz at Extreme Rules, Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe is sure to have a chip on his shoulder about the way he lost the Intercontinental Championship and will be itching for a rematch and the chance to regain the belt.

Even if Ambrose does invoke the rematch clause, it seems unlikely that he will be given an extended feud with The Miz as his stock has fallen considerably over the past year. There have been strong rumours that officials backstage have been unhappy with his work and his program with The Miz seems to have given all that it could.

The former Shield member needs something to restart his ascent to the upper echelons of Monday Night Raw, and if he can prove himself, he might get another crack at the title and The A-Lister.

