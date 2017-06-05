Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2017

Extreme Rules had its moments, however, it also had pretty glaring issues.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 09:17 IST

For a change, another Samoan stood tall at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules came live to us from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. With the overdose of content that we as wrestling fans are subjected to, considering we get a pay-per-view almost every two weeks, it is not surprising that we hope and pray for every pay-per-view to deliver and eventually leave us satisfied.

This pay-per-view, while not awful, was lukewarm at times. Of course, as always, we bring you the ‘Best and Worst’ from the pay-per-view, with our views on this Raw-exclusive event. Let’s begin with our biggest concern from the event.

#1 Worst: Where is the demon?

Finn Balor felt half as special, without his paint

The fact remains that a lot more people watch the main roster than they watch NXT weekly. It is fine for Balor to reserve his body paint and demon persona for special occasions, but considering that the main roster has not seen him transform into the demon king since Summerslam last year, we felt that Balor needed to tap into his dark side.

The two things that made Balor a sensation outside WWE are his outlandish bodypaint gimmicks and his affiliation with the Bullet Club, and in our opinion, with neither gimmick by his side in WWE, Balor may soon slide down the ranks and become a mid-carder.