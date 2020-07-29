5 possible opponents for the new RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

The reign of '2 Beltz Banks' has officially begun as Sasha Banks captured the RAW Women's Championship on the July 27 episode RAW. Banks defeated Asuka in a highly contested match that ended with Asuka leaving the ring to aid her friend Kairi Sane, who was being attacked by Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley. Asuka's decision to put her friendship with Sane over her championship has certainly had the WWE Universe talking about the outcome.

Following the controversial finish to the RAW Women's Championship match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon made an appearance to bring clarity to the controversy. McMahon announced the rematch between Sasha Banks and Asuka, with the stipulation that if either were to get counted out or disqualified, the other Superstar would walk away with the title.

Now, Sasha Banks and Bayley hold all the gold in the WWE Women's landscape. The duo are not only champions of the company's flagship shows, but they also hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. With Banks being the newly crowned Boss of the Red brand, the possibility of intriguing matchups are a fantasy booking dream.

Here are five possible opponents for the brand-new RAW Women's Champion.

#5 Bianca Belair

For Bianca Belair, a match against Sasha Banks could help elevate her in the RAW Women's division.

Although we haven't seen much of the EST of RAW since her debut on the Red brand, the prospect of a matchup against Sasha Banks is an intriguing one. Banks and Bianca Belair would be able to showcase not only their wrestling prowess, but the promos leading up to the match could be magical. This would also give Belair a chance to be in a marquee position and regenerate the buzz that was there when she initially showed up on Monday nights.

Belair's strength and athletic ability in the ring, coupled with her skills on the microphone has attracted fans since her time in NXT. Sasha Banks could bring more out of the budding Superstar.

For Sasha Banks, this would allow her to establish her title reign early and contribute to a lengthier title run than she's had in the past. Having these two do battle would also create new and exciting matchups in the Women's division, allowing for the potential of fresh storylines down the road for WWE's creative team.