5 Possible reasons why Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz in under three minutes

Daniel Bryan became the #1 contender for the WWE Championship

One of the biggest surprises at Super Show-Down came in the WWE Championship #1 contender match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

The match involved Miz mocking the former SmackDown Live GM with the “Yes!” taunt in the corner before he connected with a Running Knee – a move made famous by his long-term rival.

Then, with “The A-Lister” preparing to hit his Skull Crushing Finale move, Bryan rolled him up with a small package to claim a surprise 1-2-3 victory in just 2 minutes and 25 seconds.

Bryan will now face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 2, while Miz has posted a picture on Instagram labelling his opponent a “cheat”, seemingly claiming that his shoulder was up before the 3-count.

So why was the match booked to end so abruptly? Or did Miz make a legitimate mistake and fail to kick out in time?

Either way, the finish has got fans talking on social media over the weekend, so let’s take a look at five possible reasons why the match ended in such quick fashion.

#5 WWE wants to prolong the story

This rivalry has been eight years in the making

The most common theory behind the short match is that the rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz is far from over and WWE booked the Super Show-Down finish in the manner that they did to prolong the storyline.

Miz no longer has bragging rights from his victories at SummerSlam and Hell In A Cell, so he will now have an even bigger grudge with Bryan than he did before Super Show-Down.

With many expecting this feud to continue until WrestleMania 35, perhaps the finish to Saturday’s match was done to separate the two men for a few months before the rivalry is renewed ahead of next year's 'Mania.

#4 Was it a botch?!

Their SummerSlam match lasted 23 minutes

No matter how WWE explains the match in their storylines, there will be plenty of fans who will believe the finish was a botch until it’s confirmed or denied by Daniel Bryan or The Miz in a media interview.

The fact that the ring bell didn’t sound straight after the win is very suspicious, while it took longer than expected for Bryan’s music to play.

