5 Possible reasons why James Ellsworth was fired from WWE

Danny Hart
25 Jul 2018

Paige fired James Ellsworth on SmackDown Live

One of the biggest stories on this week’s SmackDown Live revolved around the WWE Championship, with General Manager Paige announcing AJ Styles’ next challenger for the title at SummerSlam.

However, just as she was about to reveal Samoa Joe as Styles’ opponent, she was interrupted by Carmella’s sidekick, James Ellsworth, who demanded that he be given an opportunity at the title due to his three victories over “The Phenomenal One” in 2016.

Paige refused to grant him a title match, which led to “The Chinless Wonder” insulting the way she looks, specifically her pale skin. Naturally, that didn’t go down too well with the blue brand’s authority figure, who promptly fired Ellsworth and had him escorted from the building.

From a storyline perspective, Ellsworth’s firing made for an entertaining segment. But, in reality, we've all been left wondering why his return to WWE television has seemingly ended when it felt like it was only just beginning.

With that in mind, and assuming he isn’t going to be reinstated any time soon, let’s take a look at five possible reasons why the guy who proved that “any man with two hands has a fighting chance” is no longer going to be on our screens.

#5 He was only needed for the Asuka storyline

James Ellsworth returned at Money In The Bank

James Ellsworth made his first WWE appearance in seven months when he returned at Money In The Bank in June as an Asuka impersonator to help Carmella retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against “The Empress of Tomorrow”.

Then, in the rematch the following month at Extreme Rules, his antics from inside a shark cage provided more distractions, helping “The Princess of Staten Island” walk away with her title once again.

Realistically, WWE was never going to let Carmella defeat Asuka fair and square in PPV matches, so perhaps the plan all along was for Ellsworth to come back for a short period of time until this rivalry was over.

Danny Hart
