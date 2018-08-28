5 Possible reasons why Kevin Owens 'quit' WWE Raw

Kevin Owens walked out of this week's Raw

Following his defeat in an Intercontinental Championship open challenge against Seth Rollins on this week’s WWE Raw, Kevin Owens soaked up the adulation of his adoring Canadian fans before shockingly declaring, "I quit."

The former Universal champion didn’t appear last week on the episode of Raw after SummerSlam, where he lost in less than two minutes against Braun Strowman, and he was without a meaningful storyline heading into his impromptu match with Rollins this week.

In reality, KO signed a new long-term deal with WWE recently and he looks set to be a big part of the company for the next decade. However, in storyline, this hasn’t been a good year for Owens and the WWE Universe has been left wondering why he has decided to ‘quit’.

Owens’ 2018 began with defeats in multi-man WWE Championship matches against AJ Styles, while he was on the losing side at WrestleMania 34 when he teamed with Sami Zayn against long-term rival Shane McMahon and the returning Daniel Bryan.

Since then, he has been involved in a summer-long rivalry with Strowman, which included a surprise victory in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules, but he ultimately lost the feud when he was squashed by “The Monster Among Men” at SummerSlam.

So, why exactly has the former NXT champion called it quits just moments after putting on the Match of the Night with Rollins on Raw? Let’s take a look at five kayfabe reasons that might have led to KO’s decision.

#5 He knows he needs allies to succeed in WWE

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho worked well together

When Kevin Owens first stepped foot on WWE television as part of the NXT roster in December 2014, he labelled himself “The Prizefighter” and he didn’t need anybody’s help to fight his battles.

Nowadays, however, it’s a very different story. KO has been at his best over the last two years when he has had somebody by his side – Chris Jericho in 2016-17 and Sami Zayn in 2017-18 – and he hasn’t been the same since his alliance with Zayn ended earlier this year.

With nobody there to help in his battle with Rollins on Monday, perhaps Owens finally came to the realisation that he needs assistance if he’s going to become one of Raw’s most dangerous Superstars again.

