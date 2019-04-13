5 Possible Reasons Why Sasha Banks Wants To Leave WWE

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 907 // 13 Apr 2019, 12:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Boss is making headlines all over the wrestling world

After receiving stupendous acclaim for delivering one of the greatest WrestleMania's of all time, WWE are now back again on the headlines with some major news. The news involves Sasha Banks and her current position with Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. In my humble opinion, Sasha Banks is one of the greatest female performers to ever grace the squared circle, if not the greatest.

She may not be the prototypical WWE Superstar, but her incredible agility and solid work ethic proves that she is definitely one of the most talented female competitors in the world. Much to the dismay of legions of fans who love Banks, the former NXT Women's Champion was rumored to quit WWE during the WrestleMania weekend due to legitimate creative differences.

The creative team's plan to put the Women's tag-titles on The IIconics did not bode well with Banks and Bayley, as The Boss' ongoing absence from Monday Night Raw and Wendy Williams Show being closely monitored.

It's understandable why Banks has been frustrated. The Revival, on the other hand are also dealing with a similar situation, but with The Legit Boss making major headlines, there could be more to story than meets the eye.

Let's find out.

#1 Not getting a decent run with the Women's Tag-Team Championships

Is this playing a factor?

Sasha Banks and Bayley made history at Elimination Chamber 2019 when they became the first women's tag-team to hold the Women's Tag-Team Championships.

Although the fans were really skeptical about their creative direction heading into WrestleMania 35, the historical win ignited some hope within the WWE Universe.

Furthermore, the rumors of Trish Stratus and Lita returning back for one more shot at The Show of Shows coerced the fans to be hyped and enticed at what they were being presented.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the plans changed and the company went forward with The Boss n' Hug Connection slugging it out with three underwhelming pair of forces for the tag-team gold.

Whilst the match fell flat at visual extravaganza, booking The IIconics to walk out of New Jersey as the new Champions did hurt Banks' credibility big time.

Considering that she attempted to quit WWE at WrestleMania, it seems that her loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All will play a pivotal role on whether she chooses to stay or leave.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement