5 Possible Rivalries for Sami Zayn Following his return to Monday Night RAW

After making his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW recently, Sami Zayn has been on fire, as he's unleashed several fantastic promos on the WWE Universe and how ungrateful, toxic and entitled they've become, and while these are great, he needs opposition, immediately. His promo work has come on leaps and bounds in the past few years, and given what an easy subject matter it is, any babyface in the WWE could be considered great opposition to his ranting every week, but RAW only has a certain amount of those.

From wrestling icons to future stars within the business to overlooked, disgruntled stars, there are many options to be the first feud for the newly turned heel Sami, and today, we are going to take a look and show you 5 of the best options for this feud, that will likely begin after Money in the Bank.

#5 Cedric Alexander

For years now, Cedric Alexander has been on the verge of breaking out as a top star within WWE, and now that he's transcended 205 Live and is on Monday Night RAW, it's time for him to turn potential into results. On 205 Live, the problem with Cedric was never his athleticism or his in-ring abilities, it was his ability to connect with the crowd due to lack of charisma, but with an easy topic to speak about, he could come into his own in a feud with Sami Zayn.

At the end of the day, Alexander certainly has a ceiling within the WWE due to this lack of promo ability, but he's a superstar in the making, and if the company believe in him, this would be a great feud to get him going. We saw in his bout with Cesaro just how great Cedric can be inside the ring, and if they were to match up at SummerSlam or another PPV, it could be a coming out party for the former Cruiserweight Champion, and it's something that he deserves.

