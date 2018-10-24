5 Possible scenarios for the Intercontinental Championship

Dean Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins.

After defeating The Miz and Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 34, Seth Rollins became the new Intercontinental Champion. After that, he defended it almost on every single episode of RAW - thereby elevating it to the top title of RAW - at least for the WWE Universe. The Architect defended the workhorse championship against the likes of Elias, Mojo Rowley, and Kevin Owens.

However, he lost the title to Dolph Ziggler on the RAW after WWE Money in the Bank 2018 in an open challenge match due to a distraction from Drew McIntyre. At Extreme Rules, Seth failed to capture his title back from Ziggler in a 30-minute iron match after he lost the bout 5-4 in extra time. However, at SummerSlam, with a little help from his shield brother Dean Ambrose, Rollins won the title back from the show-off.

Since then, the Intercontinental title has been barely defended. The title was not for grabs at Hell in a Cell - as Rollins and Dean Ambrose challenged Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the RAW Tag Team championships. The title was not also defended on WWE Super showdown - as the Shield took on the team of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Even at WWE crown jewel, the title will not be defended since Rollins is a part of the world cup tournament.

Thus, as of now, the IC title is abating into irrelevancy yet again. That should not happen considering where the title was three months ago. Hence, in this list, we will be talking about the five possible scenarios for the Intercontinental Championship.

#5 Seth Rollins continue as the champion

Should the architect hold on to the IC title longer?

Even though Rollins has not defended the title much during his second reign, his first IC title reign was nothing short of a masterpiece. Hence, allowing the Architect to temporarily hold the belt until he sees off the lunatic Dean Ambrose would not be the worst idea - provided it would a short feud.

#4 Drop it to someone who needs it in an open challenge match

Elias is a great contender for the Intercontinental championship.

One of the best things Rollins has done during his first reign as the IC champion was the open challenges. Anyone could challenge Rollins once he issued the open challenge. That led to some of the most memorable matches in this year of RAW with him having great bouts with the likes of Finn Balor and Kevin Owens.

Since Rollins is in a rivalry with his Shield-brother Dean Ambrose, WWE could play a narrative of Dean costing Seth the title. There are many superstars on the RAW roster who needs a championship run. The recently turned face Elias can be a good fit. The first Universal champion Finn Balor could use a run with the workhorse title. Even Bobby Lashley can have a dominant title run with the IC championship.

