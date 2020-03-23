5 Possible Scenarios for this week's RAW (23rd March, 2020)

Looking forward to this week's RAW and stating some things that can happen on the show.

Will Brock Lesnar go after Drew McIntyre? Will Randy Orton accept Edge's challenge?

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

The second last RAW before WrestleMania 36 will straighten out many things with regards to what will eventually happen on the 4th and 5th April. Last week, we certainly saw a weak episode but this week, we expect to see the opposite as many big Superstars are advertised for Monday night.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will return to the Red brand, while Randy Orton will answer Edge's challenge for a Last Man Standing Match at The Show of Shows. Other than that, we should expect the RAW Tag Team Champions and the United States Champion to be heavily involved as we don't know yet who they will be facing at WrestleMania 36.

With all of that in mind, here we suggest the five possible scenarios for this week's episode of the Red brand.

#5 The AoP challenge Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships

We are reaching closer to WrestleMania 36 and we still don't know who is the next in line for the RAW Tag Team Champions. Now that Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens has been officially announced for The Show of Shows, that rules out Buddy Murphy and Rollins as potential challengers which means we might see some new ones.

The Authors of Pain, who have been in and around the RAW Tag Team Championship, could, very well, confront Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford and challenge them for a match at WrestleMania 36, as they are the only heel tag team available on the roster and they certainly deserve the push.

However, they could also attack the Street Profits as heels usually do, in order to ignite a feud.

#4 Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship is announced

The United States Champion, Andrade, has been on a losing run of sorts since he returned from his 30-day suspension. Last week, Rey Mysterio got the better of him and it suggests that The Master of the 619 might be line for a United States Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 36.

But, instead, we could see a Triple Threat Match announced between Humberto Carrillo, Mysterio, and Andrade as, over the past couple of months, they have been the ones who have been in and around the United States Championship.

There's a real possibility that we might get to see a multi-man match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 36 as there's, almost always, one Championship match with various challengers at the Showcase of the Immortals.

#3 Shayna Baszler attacks Becky Lynch backstage

And that’s really where we differ. You care if people care. I care only about breaking limbs and winning. https://t.co/tLmohNH5tm — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 22, 2020

Over the past two weeks, we have seen Becky Lynch deliver powerful promos against Shayna Baszler but that hasn't yet prompted The Queen of Spades to take action against The Man. But that could change this week as Baszler and Lynch might be involved in a brawl.

It might be quite a brief confrontation as WWE clearly wants to save the showdown for WrestleMania 36. Hence, the attack might take place backstage and it could happen either when Lynch is coming into the arena, in her very own way, or when her interview is being conducted.

#2 Brock Lesnar annihilates Drew McIntyre

WWE, seemingly, is trying to be on the safe side with this feud. We haven't seen Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar come face to face for a while now and that's because Vince McMahon wants to save this encounter for WrestleMania 36. But, in order to build some tension, we could possibly see Lesnar attack McIntyre and take his revenge for what The Scottish Psychopath did to The Beast Incarnate on the episode of RAW after WWE Super Showdown.

Consequently, if Lesnar indeed succeeds in attacking McIntyre, it would firmly put The Beast in the driving seat, while The Scottish Psychopath will be regarded as the underdog, which is the ideal scenario. Last time these two confronted each other, we saw some brilliant storytelling. Will that happen this week? Only time will tell.

#1 Randy Orton accepts Edge's challenge but is attacked by the latter

Last week, we saw a very passionate promo from Edge, who challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. But during that promo, he mentioned Mick Foley, which has led to many believing that Foley might be added to this feud or that he could be announced as the special referee.

Never send a woman to do a man’s.......ahhh, you get it.

👋🏻 @EdgeRatedR #Raw pic.twitter.com/gWbDGo2DMk — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 3, 2020

While that can happen, one thing is certain - Edge hasn't yet been able to take revenge for what Orton did to him and Beth Phoenix. So, could we see The Rated-R Superstar blindside The Viper on Monday night? It can surely happen and I think the WWE Universe also wants it to as that would add more heat to an already boiling feud