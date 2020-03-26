5 Possible scenarios for this week's SmackDown (27th March, 2020)

Looking forward to this week's SmackDown and suggesting some things that can happen on the show.

Will the tensions rise between Sasha Banks and Bayley after last week's announcement?

Bray Wyatt and John Cena

WWE fans expect the second last SmackDown before The Showcase of Immortals to be a good show as there are, already, many things planned big things planned for the episode.

While Goldberg and Roman Reigns confronted each other in the main event last week, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will host a Firefly Fun House episode this Friday, which might be the main event of this week's show.

Furthermore, The Usos vs. New Day is going to happen this week, in a match that is going to have huge implications with regards to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture.

Also, after weeks of teasing, Alexa Bliss is all set to face Asuka this week, which seems to be another step towards making The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bliss & Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team titles official for WrestleMania 36. Moreover, Drew Gulak is going to face Shinsuke Nakamura with an Intercontinental Championship opportunity for Daniel Bryan on the line. Keeping all of that in mind, here we are going to suggest the five possible scenarios for this week's episode of the Blue brand.

#5 Tensions rise between Bayley and Sasha Banks

Will Bayley turn on Sasha Banks?

Last week, Paige made a massive announcement about the fate of the SmackDown Women's Champion as a six-pack Elimination Match for the title was announced for WrestleMania 36. This match has now been brought down to a Fatal Five Way (Dana Brooke has gone into quarantine).

Tamina, Naomi, Lacey Evans, along with Sasha Banks are going to be involved in the bout, which means, for sure, we are going to see some uneasiness between Banks and Bayley this week. Now, the question is - how will that happen?

We might see a backstage segment featuring the SmackDown Women's Champion asking Banks where her priorities lie? Will she turn on her best friend only for the SmackDown Women's Championship? It would be something to watch out for, and certainly be a tense segment.

#4 Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka ends in a DQ

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Finally, after weeks of taking shots at each other, Alexa Bliss will get her chance of facing Asuka this week on SmackDown, and for many, this is a dream match of sorts.

WWE is surely building towards The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bliss & Cross for the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36, so don't expect them to give everything away this week. Therefore, there's a huge possibility that we might not get a clean finish to this bout.

During the match, expect The Goddess to be on top before Kairi Sane intervenes and causes the match to end in a DQ. The segment could end with a brawl between the four women.

#3 The Usos defeat New Day

These two will have a go at each other again

SmackDown's team division has been one of the best things about the Blue brand over the past couple of weeks, and that's because there are a number of teams who are good enough to hold the tag team gold.

This week, we are going to see two teams, who have been SmackDown's heartthrob over the past couple of years, have a go at each other, and try to stake their claim for the challenger spot against Miz & Morrison.

Fans fully expect a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36 with New Day, The Usos, and Miz & Morrison involved. However, if that's not the case, expect The Usos to defeat New Day this week and go on to face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 36.

The sole reason for it being the fact that New Day is an obvious choice for the challenger spot, while The Usos aren't. So, having Jimmy and Jey Uso challenge the champions will be something new and that'll be something to look forward to.

#2 Drew Gulak beats Shinsuke Nakamura clean

Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan's unlikely partnership has garnered many positive reviews from the WWE Universe and rightly so, as both of them seem to have brilliant chemistry while working together.

This week, their alliance will be put to the test as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew Gulak will decide the fate of the Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn agreed last week that if Gulak beats Nakamura, Bryan will get his title shot, and fans fully expect that to happen.

Gulak and Bryan are riding high on momentum, and there's no reason for the former to lose his match. Hence, we could see Gulak beat Nakamura clean this week, and that would be huge for someone who not long ago was being used as a jobber.

#1 John Cena attacks Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House

John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt has the potential to be one of the biggest matches on the card at WrestleMania 36 just because these two know each other very well, and they are capable of pulling off an absolute treat.

Just two weeks back, we saw a confrontation between Wyatt and Cena, where they talked about what they think of each other, and the fans were totally invested in it. This week, Wyatt will bring us a Firefly Fun House episode where we can expect him to drop subtle hints about what's coming for Cena at The Show of Shows. He always plays these mind games with his opponents, but what if the leader of the Cenation has Wyatt's number?

Don't be surprised if Cena attacks Wyatt inside The Firefly Fun House as that would suggest that the 16-time WWE Champion is not afraid of The Fiend. So, look out for something unusual during the former Universal Champion's appearance on Friday night.