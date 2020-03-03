5 Possible scenarios we could see on this week's NXT (4th March 2020)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Finn Balor was attacked backstage

This week's NXT already has many things planned for us. With two heated rivalries set to come to a head inside the dreaded steel cage, it seems that the 4th March episode of NXT will be full of action and entertainment of the highest order.

Last week, we saw many storylines develop on the Black and Gold brand and some of the big stories were - Finn Balor was attacked by the Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel), while Johnny Gargano gave Tommaso Ciampa a beating. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair defeated Bianca Belair in singles action, which obviously didn't sit well with The EST of NXT.

With all of that in mind, here we are going to suggest the five possible scenarios we could witness on this week's NXT.

#5 Grizzled Young Veterans and The Undisputed Era step up

NXT's tag team division is heating up as we head towards April. The new NXT Tag Team Champions, The Broserweights, are riding high on momentum and this week, we could see two teams stepping up to the plate and having a go at Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne.

The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) are always going to be in and around the tag team gold but joining them would be the up and coming Grizzled Young Veterans, who, over the past few weeks, have impressed thoroughly on the Black and Gold brand.

Triple H currently has the means to build towards a multi-tag team showdown at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

#4 Tegan Nox defeats Dakota Kai, thanks to Candice LeRae

3 Days.

Steel Cage.

Whacking guaranteed. https://t.co/cz4zz87ZMu — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) March 1, 2020

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai have been involved in a brilliant feud ever since Kai turned heel on her former best friend and this week, we are going to see both of them involved in a Steel Cage Match, which could possibly be a show-stealer.

Advertisement

Now, we know that Kai has developed many enemies on the Women's roster due to her evil means and one of them is Candice LeRae, who might play a part in this bout. Kai will most definitely have Raquel Gonzalez besides her when the former faces Nox, so don't be surprised if LeRae from out of nowhere comes out to even the odds.

Because Kai won against Nox at NXT TakeOver: Portland, we could possibly see the latter winning the bout this week, as that is necessary for the unpredictability around the feud to continue.

1 / 2 NEXT