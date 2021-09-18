5 possible stipulations for Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules will see the RAW Women's Championship being defended in a major match. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is set to defend the title against rival Alexa Bliss.

Alexa, for the past several weeks on RAW, has been playing mind games with Charlotte by utilizing her stuffed doll Lilly, as well as gifting Charlotte her own stuffed doll named Charly.

The upcoming pay-per-view, often billed as "the night that WWE goes extreme," has matches incorporating some "extreme" stipulations.

WWE is yet to announce a stipulation for the RAW Women's Championship match between Charlotte and Alexa, but there will likely be one.

Let's take a look at five possible stipulations for Charlotte and Alexa's RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules.

#5 WWE RAW Women's Championship Submission match

RAW Women's Champion Charlotte has one of the most devastating submission holds in WWE. The Queen has utilized her Figure-8 submission to capture 14 Women's Championships, including the NXT Women's Championship.

In contrast, Alexa doesn't often utilize submission holds during her matches. Instead, she uses Twisted Bliss, her version of Sister Abigail, to win the majority of her matches.

In an attempt to gain an advantage over her opponent, Charlotte can demand a submission match to defend her RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

Given the number of mind games Alexa has played with Charlotte in recent weeks, this would be a perfect way for the RAW Women's Champion to play mind games of her own with her Extreme Rules opponent.

