5 possible SummerSlam opponents for The Hardyz after Scott Dawson's injury

You simply can't leave the Hardyz out of the biggest show of the summer!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 20:13 IST

What's next for Matt and Jeff, with Scott Dawson's injury?

The Revival may have wrestled some of the best matches in the glorious history of NXT (sorry, Bobby Roode), but they just can't seem to catch a break on the main roster. Scott Dawson suffered a bicep tendon tear while wrestling at a live event in Canada. This puts a dampener on things, considering they were quite positively headed towards a SummerSlam encounter with Matt and Jeff Hardy.

This begs the question, what is next for everyone's beloved Hardy Boyz? Whom do they face at the biggest show of the Summer? Considering how big they are as attractions, one does not simply leave them out of the packed card.

Fear not for we will recommend five programs for them. Each of them can present some interesting possibilities. Without further ado, here is our countdown!

#5 The Club

Could we see a Raw rematch at SummerSlam 2017?

Yes, we wholeheartedly admit that this is the most unexciting prospect of the lot. After all, we just saw The Hardyz take on The Club on Raw. However, desperate times call for desperate measures and this may be the logical step forward for The Hardyz.

Think about it. The Club were somehow embroiled in the feud between The Revival and The Hardyz. There was speculation that the match at SummerSlam may be a three-way affair with The Club in tow, and not just a contest between the two teams.

Anderson and Gallows have a great deal of talent, and if they are given microphone time they can seriously create heat with the Hardyz. This kind of match belongs on the pre-show without doubt, but can be a fun attraction, all said and done.

Moving on...