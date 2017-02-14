5 possible surprises that Vince McMahon could have for WrestleMania

There is always a surprise or two at WrestleMania. What could Vince McMahon have in store for us this year?

by Jeremy Bennett
14 Feb 2017, 11:06 IST

What does the Chairman have up his sleeve this year for WrestleMania?

The Road To WrestleMania is going full steam ahead as we are now just one pay per view away from the biggest pay per view in sports entertainment.

Once the Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live after Fastlane are in the books, we should have a good idea of what the WrestleMania card is going to look like this year, but every once in a while the Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon pulls out something from up his sleeve for the grand spectacle.

WrestleMania is the night when there are the most eyes on the product, so the pressure is on the WWE to provide a great show and to bring about some surprises to get the fans talking about the event for years to come.

Over the past couple of years some surprises included the nWo and Degeneration X making appearances during the Triple H v. Sting match, former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal being a surprise entrant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and having three WWE Hall of Famers in the Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan kicking off the festivities of WrestleMania XXX.

The big question is what does Vince have up his sleeve for WrestleMania 33? This article will cover five potential surprises that could happen on “The Grandest Stage Of Them All” on April 2nd.

They range from debuts of new superstars from Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling to the return of some legends, it also covers one of the most recognisable names in the sport today.

The potential surprises that Mr. McMahon may have for the WWE Universe this WrestleMania!

#5 A Bullet Club invasion with the debut of Adam Cole and Kenny Omega

Could the total of Bullet Club alums increase to six very soon?

On the WWE roster, there are currently four wrestlers that have been past members of the famed Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Those wrestlers are Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Two more wrestlers of that faction are free agents and could be on their way to the WWE, their names are Kenny Omega and Adam Cole.

Omega and Cole are definitely in the group of the best in professional wrestling that are currently not in the WWE. Omega’s New Japan deal is already up, and Adam Cole’s Ring of Honor deal is up very soon with the expectation being that he’s not going to re-sign.

While Vince McMahon cannot use the Bullet Club, they could still have a reunion with these two and any of the current wrestlers who were in that faction.