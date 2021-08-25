5 possible twists in the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar angle: Super tag team, Huge face turn

Brock Lesnar stunned the world when he returned at the end of SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns. The two look set to embark on an epic rivalry, involving various twists and turns.

WWE fans may have previously been fed up with Reigns and Lesnar's encounters from a few years ago but this time, things are different. The alignments are the right way, with The Beast Incarnate making his grand return to WWE as a babyface opposite the villainous Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns' year-long run as Universal Champion has been excellent, with every single storyline of his working well. This is set to be no different, especially with the intrigue surrounding Paul Heyman.

It seems like Lesnar will be involved with the Universal Champion at Crown Jewel and possibly Survivor Series, but how will the angle transpire? What side will Heyman be on? Who will win?

Here are five possible twists in the upcoming angle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Let us know your predictions down in the comments.

#5 Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar form a short-lived alliance thanks to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman would not be happy with the way SummerSlam ended. He was visibly stunned and shaken as Brock Lesnar entered the ring to face off with Roman Reigns. What will the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief have to say about it?

He may try to get Reigns and Lesnar on the same page through their joint association with him. Lest we forget, Heyman is a master manipulator. It would be interesting to see him form a two-man power trip with them.

They would be absolutely unstoppable together, for whatever brief period this alliance lasts. It would be a fun plot point, showcasing a completely unique side to both megastars.

Reigns and Lesnar could win a novelty tag team match at Crown Jewel before their inevitable rivalry goes ahead for Survivor Series. If it does happen, they would form the most overpowered team in WWE history.

