5 possible singles feuds for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is destined for big things in the WWE

Drew McIntyre is the hottest commodity on RAW at the moment. He has been booked well and he has not yet lost a singles match via pinfall or submission since his return to the WWE main roster.

The former NXT Champion is one of the few perfect specimens to be at the top of the food chain in the WWE. He has the looks, charisma, mic skills and physique to be a top star in the largest professional wrestling company in the world.

His return so far has seen him teaming up with Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strawman to feud with the Shield.

The team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, known as "The Show" defeated the team of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to be crowned as the new RAW tag team champions last month. At Hell in a Cell, they came on top against the team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to retain their title. Since then, McIntyre has been involved in a six-men tag-tag team feud with The Shield.

However, last week, McIntyre attacked Strowman after the latter powerslammed Dolph Ziggler. This attack is a significant indication that "The Dogs of War" are set to split up. Sooner or later, we are likely to see the Scottish Terminator in the singles field.

Let's take a look at five perfect feuds for the former 'Chosen One'.

#5. Braun Strowman

McIntyre and Strowman had a face-off during a match against Shield

Both Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are being well protected by the WWE at the moment. Even though Braun has failed to clinch the Universal title numerous times, he is yet to be pinned by anyone other than Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, whereas McIntyre is yet to taste defeat in singles action.

Last week on RAW, McIntyre used his finisher, The Claymore twice on the Monster among Men, once inadvertently and once after Strowman attacked Ziggler post-match. Strowman then tweeted that once he is done with the big dog and the beast at Crown Jewel, he is coming for McIntyre.

This matchup would turn out to be an excellent feud if done well. The backstage brawls and the killer mic segments - this feud has immense potential.

