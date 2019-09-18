5 Possible US Championship contenders for AJ Styles after Cedric Alexander

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Sep 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who can stop the Phenomenal One?

AJ Styles is currently the United States Champion, and he most recently defended the title against Cedric Alexander on the Clash Of Champions kickoff show, in what turned out to be a bit of a squash match.

It felt strange to see the two-time WWE Champion wrestle before the pay-per-view began. It was also an unfortunate moment for Alexander, who seemed to be at the end of a brand new push on Monday Night Raw. He pinned Styles at Madison Square Garden a week ago.

Since then, the former Cruiserweight Champion has lost to the United States Champion on two consecutive shows, and was beaten up by The OC after each defeat.

It doesn't seem like Alexander will face the Phenomenal One for the US Title once again, but even if he does, don't expect him to pick up the gold. There are quite a few options on the Red Brand who could be the next challengers for the star-spangled belt.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could face AJ Styles for the United States Championship next.

#5 Cesaro

Give him a chance

Despite his talent, Cesaro is continually placed in the mid-card of RAW. Last night, he lost to Rey Mysterio but he should be doing so much more.

Cesaro is definitely a star, especially after his fantastic match against Ilja Dragunov at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. The crowd was rightly chanting, "Are you watching, Vince McMahon?". The chairman has said in the past that Cesaro is someone who doesn't connect with the WWE fans.

That could not be further from the truth. When given the chance to do something of note, he is over more often than not. Cesaro is also a machine in the ring and he could seriously take off as a possible main eventer, only if WWE gave him the chance to let loose as a babyface.

He could be an excellent challenger for the United States Championship. The match that Cesaro and AJ Styles could share would certainly be looked back on as a classic.

1 / 5 NEXT