5 possible ways The Singh Brothers can make their in-ring debuts on the main roster

These Singh Brothers are much better than people think.

Let these guys show WWE what they can do

Since first arriving in WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic, the duo formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz have had an interesting journey towards the summit of the company. In the space of a few months, they went from jobbers in the tournament, to jobbers down in NXT, to helping Jinder Mahal win the WWE Championship.

It’s a rise that doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense, but it’s one that we’re going to put aside for the purposes of this article. The intent here is to look into the possibility of seeing these two guys actually wrestle in the ring, because if you saw the CWC, then you’ll know that they both possess lots of talent.

More often than not superstars who are in their current role don’t tend to have too many matches, but we aren’t suggesting that they hang around for a long time. After all, Jinder’s reign as the king of SmackDown Live could end tomorrow, and there’s a high chance that nobody would bat an eyelid. We’d still like to be prepared to see this tag team in action, though, which is the reason for the list.

With that being said, here are five possible ways The Singh Brothers can make their in-ring debuts on the main roster.

#1 Winning the titles

This is the definition of an eccentric idea, but it’s one that happens in all great stables. These two aren’t exactly up there with The Dudley Boyz or the Legion of Doom, but everything they do in the squared circle they do pretty well. So, why not capitalise on this recent surge of momentum by having them lift the titles?

Obviously, it’d require a lot of outside help, probably from Jinder and a steel chair, with the story being that as a stable they are completely unstoppable on the blue brand. We’d quite like to see this happen to New Day as opposed to The Usos because it’d just be more effective if it were a babyface team that went down to the duo.

This one may be the most likely.