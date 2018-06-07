5 possible ways to book SAnitY's main roster debut on SmackDown Live

Upon their initial debut on SmackDown Live, SAnitY is likely to make a huge impact!

Soumik Datta ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 05:48 IST 411 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SAnitY will soon make their debut on SD Live

Ever since making their WWE debut in 2016, SAnitY has pretty much wreaked havoc and destroyed everyone who had decided to step up to plate and go toe-to-toe with four of WWE’s most savage Superstars in Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross.

During their stint on WWE’s developmental brand, better known as NXT, SAnitY pretty much ran roughshod through the entire NXT roster and also went on to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships on one solitary occasion, when they defeated former champions The Authors of Pain in a really impressive manner at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III last year.

After a very successful tenure on NXT TV, SAnitY eventually earned their main roster call-up earlier this year, as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up. However, despite being called up to the main roster several weeks ago, SAnitY—now without the services of Nikki Cross, who is still in NXT—are yet to make their on-screen debut for the blue brand of SmackDown Live.

Upon their official debut on the main roster, WWE needs to make sure that SAnitY’s debut is on point and they manage to make a mark on their very first appearance on SmackDown Live.

#5 SAnitY steps up to The Bludgeon Brothers

The Bludgeon Brothers

Since winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34 in a convincing manner, The Bludgeon Brothers have been on an absolute roll and are almost next to unstoppable.

The duo of Harper and Rowan have pretty much dominated former tag champs The Usos and The New Day, in the early stages of 2018 and come this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, both Harper and Rowan are once again expected to retain their titles against the resilient duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Following their successful title defense against The Good Brothers, The Bludgeon Brothers will be in a desperate need of a new set of opposition and it’ll be the perfect time for SAnitY to answer the call and step up to the plate in order to challenge for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.