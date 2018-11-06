5 possible ways to end AJ Styles' historic reign

Mohit Kushwaha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.66K // 06 Nov 2018, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Phenomenal One completes 365 days as WWE Champion!

AJ Styles officially completed one whole year as a WWE Champion this week. The Phenomenal One surprisingly defeated Jinder Mahal in Manchester, England, last year to win the most prestigious title in all of sports entertainment.

He has since defeated the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and Samoa Joe in a historic run.

AJ Styles was never predicted to become a major player in the WWE, but his rise to the top has been unprecedented. He has quickly become one of the greatest WWE champions in history.

AJ faces Brock Lesnar in a rematch of last year's encounter at Survivor Series. AJ Styles looks set to break CM Punk's historic 434 day run as the WWE Champion, if he retains it until WrestleMania.

We look at 5 possibilities of how this historic reign could come to an end. It would be a sad day for sure!

#5 The Miz

Could the Awesome One dethrone The Phenomenal One?

In recent times The Miz has ascended to the top of the heel category in WWE. His tirade against Bryan in 2016 quickly made him a respected but hated heel amongst the WWE Universe. One of the few "true" heels left in the company today, Miz has proven himself worthy of a world title reign.

His last reign as the WWE Champion in 2011 resulted in him main-eventing WrestleMania. The Miz is not the most talented worker in the WWE, but has proven his intelligence in the ring.

The Miz defeating AJ to win the title, followed by a Daniel Bryan vs The Miz feud for the WWE Championship, leading to WrestleMania, will be the stuff of dreams. A rivalry which has gone on for over eight years now will have an added bonus.

The Miz deserves a title run sooner rather than later, and he will surely make the world title more prestigious than ever.

1 / 5 NEXT