5 possible winners of the NJPW G1 Climax 31 Tournament

NJPW G1 Climax is widely considered the best tournament in professional wrestling today. Twenty competitors from New Japan Pro Wrestling go at it in a round-robin style tournament over the course of a month that tests every skill in these men to prove who is the best.

The winner of the G1 Climax 31 will headline the biggest event of the year for the company, Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome, to face the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The champ is also a part of the tournament and will face an opponent of their choosing at Wrestle Kingdom if they win. There is a lot at stake and fighting every participant in an individual block is a daunting task.

Every competitor has a chance to win, but only the best of the best will be victorious. In this article, let's take a look at the five possible winners of the G1 Climax 31 tournament.

NJPW has used the G1 Climax tournament to propel one of its fledging stars into the main event scene permanently. Kenny Omega won the G1 Climax 26, becoming the first gaijin to win the prestigious tournament. He used that win to headline Wrestle Kingdom 11 and put on a game-changing classic against Kazuchika Okada that made him one of the company's top stars.

SANADA came so close to being the next star to skyrocket to the top in New Japan Pro Wrestling by making it to the G1 Climax 30 Finals last year. The Cold Skull came up just short against the eventual winner Kota Ibushi, but he can now use that experience to go all the way in the G1 Climax 31 tournament.

He will be in the B Block with heavy hitters that has a ton of history with. Kazuchika Okada is the man that was the endearing obstacle that he has had to overcome in the promotion. Their excellent battle in 2019 was considered a star-making performance for the Los Ingobernables de Japon member.

Hiroshi Tanahashi has also had many great clashes with SANADA as well. The Cold Skull's former tag team partner EVIL will also be in this B Block crop of talent. The two men clashed in the B Block finals last year and faced in a rematch at Wrestle Kingdom 15 earlier this year.

This could finally be the tournament he wants to win. SANADA has dealt with a lot of setbacks in his time with NJPW. He has felt like the nearly man and the odd man out in the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction. With his stablemates all on the other block, this could finally be his year to etch his place in the upper echelon of the promotion.

