5 possible Wrestlemania 34 opponents for Kurt Angle

Who should The Olympic Gold Medalist face at next year's Show of Shows?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 16:37 IST

Kurt Angle could have a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 34

Kurt Angle's return at the Hall of Fame was a dream come true for many a wrestling fan as well as the WWE and Angle himself. The deal became even sweeter when he was unveiled as the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

But, there's still one wish left unfulfilled for the all parties involved: The Olympic Gold Medalist's final match for the company. While it's not confirmed that he will wrestle one more time for the company, he definitely wants to, and the fans definitely want to see it happen.

With it looking even more unlikely that he will be given the all-clear at WWE Summerslam 2017, perhaps a more realistic event would be next year's Wrestlemania. And, wouldn't it be fitting for someone with such a legendary career to go out on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

So, if our dreams do come true and Angle is granted one final match at Wrestlemania 34, who should he face? Well, that's what we're here to discuss today. So, without any further ado, here are 5 possible Wrestlemania 34 opponents for Kurt Angle:

#5 Brock Lesnar

Angle is one of few men who can push Brock to the limit

Okay okay, so this is most likely not going to happen, but a man can dream, can't he? Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle engaged in an epic rivalry during both men's initial run with the company in the 2000s and they put on some of the very best matches of their careers against each other.

So, wouldn't it be fitting for the two who brought out the best in each other to engage in combat one final time as Angle bids farewell to the professional wrestling business? The two are said to be friends to this day, so you can count on Lesnar actually giving a damn about the match, and Angle proved on the indie scene that he still has enough left in the tank to create greatness against someone as talented as Brock.

The major issue here is that the WWE and Vince McMahon would prefer to use Lesnar in a more high profile position on the Wrestlemania 34 card.