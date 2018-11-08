5 possible WrestleMania 35 main event match-ups

Mohit Kushwaha

Could we revisit 2010 and have yet another Career vs Career match?

Roman Reigns main-evented WWE WrestleMania four years in a row. Unfortunately, his current absence from WWE programming means the company will possibly have another superstar from the new era main-event the show.

Every year since 2012, the main-event has seen one part-timer facing off against a full-time superstar. However, there is a major possibility of that streak ending this time around.

Several superstars from this era, including the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and Braun Strowman will feel that its their opportunity to shine. WWE has failed to create mega superstars in recent times, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

We look at 5 interesting possibilities for a WrestleMania 35 main event. WWE may or may not make these match-ups a reality, but one can hope!

#5 Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose

A perfect end for a glorious rivalry

Before Roman Reigns had to take a leave of absence, rumors of a Shield triple threat in the main-event of WrestleMania for the Universal Championship were flying around. The three brothers in arms previously fought for the WWE Championship in 2016, after which the brand split came into existence.

Dean Ambrose was inured in early 2017, which led to yet another Lesnar vs Roman match at Mania. This time around, Reigns had to take a break due to ill health. However, WWE executed Dean Ambrose's heel turn to inch perfect precision, opening several new possibilities.

Ambrose's heel turn means he and Seth are on a path to a major heated rivalry. Their feud already reeks of the Gargano vs Ciampa feud from NXT. A much loved babyface and a silent sadistic monster.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were always touted as the next big things along with Roman Reigns, but fell in the pecking order due to Roman's mega push. This could be their moment to shine!

