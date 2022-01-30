5 possible WrestleMania opponents for Edge

WrestleMania is just over sixty days away, and while fans are speculating what the major matches will be, many are wondering who Edge will be paired with.

With Edge and Beth Phoenix defeating the Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble, it seems like the feud has come to an end.

So what's next for Edge?

The following article outlines five potential scenarios for the "Rated R Superstar" at WrestleMania.

The big question will be whether he will be used to establish a current star in need of a push or if he will be paired with a fellow legend as an attraction match.

5. Making his WrestleMania return - John Cena

It was one of the most memorable feuds during the "Ruthless Aggression" era in the mid-2000s.

It was one of the most memorable feuds during the "Ruthless Aggression" era in the mid-2000s.

At this stage of their careers, there's something to be said for Edge to work with someone he is comfortable with. While it would be a major match for the marquee, it is not a good use of legacy stars who should be used to build younger talent.

Plus, this match would take place about fifteen years after their original feud. So there would be the question of whether or not they could perform at the same level that made their original feud so great.

Finally, one of the best parts of their past matches was that Cena was clearly the babyface, with Edge serving as the unquestionable heel. That's a needed element for any feud.

Now, they are both considered WWE icons. And as great as each superstar is at playing their respective roles, it would be extremely difficult to generate the same energy they did years ago.

It's a ready-made attraction for the biggest event of the year, but the creative team would have to proceed with caution should they decide to book it.

