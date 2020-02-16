5 Post-NXT TakeOver: Portland Predictions

Portland promises to be huge

NXT TakeOver: Portland is right around the corner and various matches on the card seem to hold huge implications heading into WWE's near future, including the following TakeOver and, of course, WrestleMania itself.

With TakeOver events being held in such high regard by fans and industry insiders alike, the pressure is always on for the superstars of NXT to deliver time and time again.

But what will be the aftermath of what promises to be one of the most action-packed events of the year? Will WWE's black and yellow brand put on another stunning night of wrestling, and what will it mean for the stars of the main roster?

Here are 5 post-NXT TakeOver: Portland predictions.

1) Undisputed no more

The Undisputed Era might be in trouble

It's hard to refer to yourself as "Undisputed" if you don't even have one title to speak of. Which is one of the likely outcomes for the Undisputed Era come TakeOver: Portland.

Adam Cole, who has proven himself to be the workhorse of NXT and one of the very best wrestling talents working today, puts his NXT title on the line against a revived Tomasso Ciampa.

Ciampa, who is thoroughly convinced his beloved "Goldie" is coming home, is looking to climb to the mountaintop once again. But Cole isn't the only element of his faction that makes them "Undisputed"...

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly could very well lose their NXT Tag Team Titles to the newly-founded "Broserweights" Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle, who are on a roll after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Without a single piece of gold to their name, could the "Undisputed Era" realistically carry on as normal? Or would it spell the end for what has been the most dominant contingent in NXT history? Or, even if they retain, have they reached their natural conclusion?

