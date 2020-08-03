5 potential allies for Asuka after the departure of Kairi Sane from WWE

Kairi Sane has had a short but impactful career in WWE, beginning by winning the 2017 Mae Young Classic. After spending time in NXT, including a brief stint as NXT Women's Champion, Kairi debuted on SmackDown in April 2019 as one half on the Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka.

The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Championships from the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell in a Cell 2019 when Asuka used green mist on Cross while Sane distracted Bliss. The duo held on to the gold for 171 days, the longest reign with the Women's Tag Team Championships to date. At WrestleMania 36, The Kabuki Warriors were defeated by Bliss and Cross for their titles.

Even after losing the titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All, the pair remained a strong pairing. When Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka due to her pregnancy, the Kabuki Warriors turned face and the pair celebrated together. Not long after, the two began to feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley, with this coming to a head when Banks and Bayley cheated to take the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Kairi's final segment on WWE TV again demonstrated the strength of her bond with Asuka. During Asuka's title match with Sasha Banks, Kairi was attacked by Bayley, calling out for Asuka. Asuka left the match midway and sacrificed her championship to save her friend, showing the strong friendship that they shared.

Since Kairi has left the WWE, here are some potential new allies that could support Asuka.

#5 Paige

Paige managing the Kabuki Warriors

If Paige was to be an ally to Asuka, it would have to be in a non-wrestling role due to her previous injuries. Paige and Asuka have worked together before, with Paige initially acting as the manager of the Kabuki Warriors before Asuka turned on her, spraying her with green mist.

Paige may not be an active wrestler anymore, but she has certainly proved that she is skilled on the microphone, and as a manager. Having Paige working with Asuka would be a great way to bring her back to weekly TV. And since Paige has a history with Asuka as well as her current rivals Bayley and Sasha Banks, WWE could build a great storyline around all four Superstars.