5 Potential Allies for Dominik if Rey Mysterio leaves WWE

Fifteen years ago, at SummerSlam 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero wrestled in a match with Rey's son Dominik's custody on the line. Fast forward to 2020, and Dominik Mysterio is set to make his in-ring debut for WWE at SummerSlam against one of the biggest WWE Superstars, Seth Rollins.

It has been almost a year since Dominik started making on-screen appearances for WWE, accompanying his father Rey Mysterio. After Money in the Bank 2020, the master of the 619 has gotten into a very heated and physical rivalry with the Monday Night Messiah, even getting his eye "extracted" out of its socket at Extreme Rules in an Eye For An Eye match.

The recent reports have revealed that Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has expired and both parties are yet to come in terms to renew it. While there is a huge possibility of Rey re-signing with WWE, the question is — what if he does not?

Let's take a look at five possible allies for Dominik if Rey Mysterio leaves WWE. Be sure to comment and let us know who do you think would be the best for this role.

#5 Samoa Joe could assist Dominik Mysterio

Samoa Joe has been out of action with an injury for almost a year now. WWE has been wise to utilize him as a commentator while he recovers fully to compete again as he is great at the job. But fans have been wanting to see Joe back in the ring and destroy his opponents.

This past week on RAW, we saw an altercation between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins, where the former teased him getting back into action soon. While there is no confirmation on whether he has been cleared to compete, the segment on RAW did hint towards that potential.

If Rey Mysterio leaves WWE, Samoa Joe could prove to be a great ally for Dominik. It would not be surprising to see him help Dominik during his match at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins, in case Murphy decides to stack the numbers game against the debutant.