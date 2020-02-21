5 Potential announcements The Bella Twins could make on Friday Night SmackDown

Why are The Bella Twins returning to WWE TV?

It's official, for the first time since Evolution back in 2018, The Bella Twins will be returning to WWE TV since it was announced that the two former Divas Champions would be guests on A Moment of Bliss with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss this Friday Night.

Both Nikki and Brie recently announced that they were pregnant at the same time, whilst Nikki celebrated the new year in style by announcing that she was engaged to her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. It's been a long road for Nikki following the breakdown of her relationship with former 16-time World Champion John Cena back in 2018, but she is now finding her feet.

There are several reasons why The Bella Twins are making an appearance on SmackDown this week, and here are just a few potential announcements that they could make.

#5. A new season of Total Bellas

Total Bellas has become just as popular as Total Divas in recent years with the show being able to follow the lives of The Bella Twins outside of the ring. Since Nikki and Brie both opted to walk away from the company, this has been the only way that fans can keep track of the two former Champions.

Now that they have announced their pregnancies, the new season could be must-watch television.

Interestingly, Nikki and Brie already announced back in 2019 that there would be a fifth season of Total Bellas and that it would premiere on April 9th, 2020.

Now that Nikki and Brie are not part of WWE, they don't gain any free publicity from the company, so this could be their way of advertising the return of the show and informing the WWE Universe about the secrets that will be revealed in season five.

