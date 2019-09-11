5 potential babyface opponents for heel Bayley in the future

Bayley attacks Lynch

There was a time when you would get a chuckle out of anyone if you mentioned the possibility of a heel Bayley. The Hugger was possibly the most over woman down in NXT at one point of time, and was getting heavily cheered on a regular basis. Her main roster run left a lot to be desired, but it seems like WWE has finally started using Bayley to her fullest potential.

She won the SmackDown Live Women's title at Money In The Bank, by cashing in her MITB briefcase on Charlotte Flair. Recently, Bayley shocked the wrestling world to its core by attacking Becky Lynch and reuniting with her best friend Sasha Banks, turning heel in the process.

Banks and Bayley didn't stop here, and went on to attack Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live. Last night on Raw, Bayley and Banks lost a tag team match against Lynch and Flair. Bayley is all set to defend her title against Flair at Clash of Champions. In light of her big heel turn, let's look at five babyfaces she could face down the line.

#5 Carmella

Carmella

Thanks to her 24/7 title exploits with R-Truth, Carmella is managing to stay in the shuffle on the main roster. She turned face last year when she agreed on managing R-Truth against The Miz, to avoid interference from Maryse. Carmella won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at this year's edition, by eliminating Sarah Logan.

Although she isn't anywhere close to the title picture, WWE has managed to keep the spotlight on Carmella by putting her with Truth. Currently, Carmella is out with what she dubbed as a 'major health scare'.

A feud with Bayley would do her good once she returns, and put the spotlight back on her in quick fashion. It doesn't matter if Bayley still holds the title at that point, a short rivalry between her and Carmella would certainly end up propelling latter, courtesy Bayley being one of the hottest acts on the main roster following her heel turn.

